21 stray cattle impounded, given to goushala

March 18, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Corporation personnel on Saturday impounded 21 stray cattle which were subsequently handed over to a goushala.

In a statement, Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar said the urban civic body had urged the owners of the domestic cattle to keep their animals in the designated cowshed and maintain it instead of allowing the animals to wander along the streets and the roads to cause nuisance to the public and the road-users.  Since a few cattle rearers had chosen to ignore this appeal and allowed their cattle to roam around along the roads, Corporation personnel impounded 21 animals on Saturday and handed them over to goushala.

The owners of domestic cattle should maintain their animals in the cowsheds, Mr. Kumar said.

