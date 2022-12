December 18, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST

Sattur Twenty-one sheep were crushed to death when a speeding car ran over them here in the early hours of Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that one S. Pandimurugan was taking his herd of sheep near Chinnakamanpatti bus stop. When the herd was crossing the Sattur-Sivakasi highway at around 12.40 a.m. a speeding car ploughed through the herd.

Twenty sheep were killed on the spot.

Sattur police arrested the driver, M. Anandan (43) of Sivakasi.