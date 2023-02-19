HamberMenu
21 persons injured in jallikattu held near Dindigul

February 19, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Jallikattu held at Thavasimadai near Dindigul on Sunday.

As many as 21 persons were injured in the jallikattu held at Thavasimadai in Sanarpatti block near Dindigul on Sunday.

The annual jallikattu was held on the occasion of St. Anthony’s Temple festival. As many as 482 bulls from various districts in the State, including Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tiruchi, Sivaganga, and Tiruppur, participated.

A total of 140 bull tamers were allowed to compete in the events after medical examinations. All the participants were medically examined before being allowed to participate in the event.

The jallikattu was flagged off by Revenue Divisional Officer Premkumar around 8 a.m. in the presence of Tahsildar (Dindigul East) Santhana Mary Geetha and other officials.

As per rituals, temple bulls were released first from the vaadivasal which no tamer caught. The best performing bulls and tamers were awarded cycle, pots, cots, almirah as prizes.

Twenty persons, including bull tamers and owners, sustained injuries. They were treated by a medical team led by Block Medical Officer Ashokumar.

Seven of them, including a 16-year-old boy, and 80-year-old man were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital in Dindigul for further treatment.

Over 250 police personnel were deployed in the venue for the smooth conduct of the event.

