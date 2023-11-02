ADVERTISEMENT

21 lambs found dead in pen near Kariapatti

November 02, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-one lambs kept in a kidding enclosure of a pen were found dead near Kariapatti on Wednesday evening.

According to police, M. Shanmugavel (45) of Kadaladi taluk in Ramanathapuram, had set up the pen for some 100 sheep at Pappanam Colony here. He had left 31 lambs in two enclosures, 10 in one and 21 lambs in another. Along with his wife, he had herded the sheep for grazing on Wednesday morning.

When the couple returned to the pen in the evening, they found that 21 lambs were lying dead inside the enclosure. He suspected that someone could have poisoned the animals or the animals could have consumed some poisonous plant or could have been attacked by a poisonous insect.

Based on his complaint, Kariapatti police have registered a case under Section 429 of Indian Penal Code for mischief by killing of animals.

