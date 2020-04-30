21 lakh tonnes of paddy procured: Minister

MADURAI

Revenue Minister R.B. Udayakumar said that the State government had procured 21 lakh tonnes of paddy – four lakh tonnes more than last year’s procurement – through 2016 direct purchase centres (DPCs).

Speaking to reporters, he said more number of DPCs were opened across the State in consultation with Agriculture Department and Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation.

Mr. Udayakumar said ₹3,954.33 crore was credited to the bank accounts of 3,54,344 farmers for the paddy procured. He also said the government also expected seven lakh tonnes of paddy from the farmers in the next couple of weeks.

Joining issue with DMK president M.K. Stalin, who had criticised Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s claim that he was a farmer and stated that the people could not be deceived by such false claims, Mr. Udayakumar said the government acted with utmost responsibility.