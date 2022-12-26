21 kg of ganja seized, four held in Aruppukottai

December 26, 2022 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - ARUPPUKOTTAI

Aruppukottai Town police have seized 21 kg of ganja and arrested four persons in this connection on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by its Sub-Inspector of Police, Thamaraikannan, conducted a vehicle check near M. Thottiyankulam railway bridge. Based on the input by the informer, the police team intercepted a particular car in which a white bag was found.

When the police team opened it, they found 21 kg of ganja. The team arrested T. Sathish (30) of Palayampatti, S. Vijayan (33) and P. Madhanraj (23) of Tirumangalam and M. Siranjeevi (36) of Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.