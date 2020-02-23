21 injured in jallikattu near Koomapatti

Twenty-one persons were injured at a jallikattu held at Nedungulam near Koomapatti in the district on Sunday.

A bull tamer, D. Kulanthaivelu, 26, of Elumalai in Madurai district, suffered bleeding injuries on his left hand, while a bull owner, S. Manikumar, 35, sustained a fracture on his left shoulder. They were admitted to the government hospital at Watrap.

Collector R. Kannan flagged off the event. Srivilliputtur MLA M. Chandra Prabha and Sub-Collector C. Dinesh Kumar witnessed the event held at Eswariamman temple ground in which 163 tamers and 276 bulls from various parts of the State took part.

The bulls and tamers were allowed into the arena only after medical check-up.

Victorious bull tamers and bulls were given prizes such as silver coins, vessels, cots, almirah, television sets, refrigerator, mobile phones and cash rewards.

While the bull of Chinnamarudhu of Usilampatti was adjudged the best animal, Vinod and Muthu, who were declared best players, were given prizes by the Collector.

Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) Arunachalakani, Tahsildar (Watrap), Ramdass, were present.