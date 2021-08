Madurai

12 August 2021 20:03 IST

Twenty one goats were struck dead by lightning in a pen at Gopalapuram near T. Kallupatti on Wednesday evening.

Police said that C. Marichamy and K. Selvam had put up the pen for the goats on the farm of one Karuppasamy. When it started raining on Wednesday evening, lightning struck and all the 21 goats were electrocuted and died on the spot.

