ADVERTISEMENT

20,977 students appear for Plus Two exam in Dindigul district

March 13, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Visakan inspects an examination hall at a school in Dindigul, on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

As many as 20,977 students from Dindigul district appeared for Class 12 public examination that began here on Monday.

According to officials from the Department of School Education, a total of 22,914 students – 11,314 male students and 11,600 female students – from 215 schools had registered for the examination. Out of them, 9,833 boys and 11,144 girls appeared for the Language paper. on Monday

While 90 differently abled students registered to give the exams with the help of scribes, there were five private candidates The exams were held in 87 centres, out of which 38 and 49 were in Palani and Dindigul Educational districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector S. Visakan and Chief Educational Officer A. Nasarudeen visited the examination centre at St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School here shortly after the exam commenced at 10 a.m. They took stock of the arrangements including adequate drinking water and good ventilation.

Moreover, seven flying squads with 143 members, 1,189 hall invigilators and 91 supervisors were deployed to prevent malpractice.

The public examination for Class XI would begin on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US