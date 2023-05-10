ADVERTISEMENT

2,090 kg of ganja seized in Madurai, Thoothukudi districts

May 10, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MADURAI

Six persons arrested, three vehicles, several mobile phones seized; the narcotic substance, being smuggled from A.P., was on its way to Sri Lanka

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madurai North) B.K. Arvind inspecting the seized ganja at Keeraithurai Police Station on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

In a major haul, Madurai City Police have seized 2,090 kg of ganja near Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district, which was being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh since Tuesday night. The narcotic substance was on its way to Sri Lanka.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madurai North) B.K. Arvind said Madurai City Police were on a hunt for two ganja peddlers, identified as Rajkumar and Jayakumar.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police from Keeraithurai checked vehicles on the Ring Road and intercepted a car. The police team found 40 kg of ganja in the vehicle, and arrested P. Rajkumar (33) of Ellis Nagar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During interogation, he said that a huge stock of 2,000 kg of ganja was kept in a farm near Sattankulam.

The police team, led by Inspector G. Pethuraj, raided the farm and found the contraband kept in a pick-up van.

The police also rounded up five others, identified as K. Sukumaran (27) of Jeeva Nagar, R. Raja (33), P. Sudalaimani (21), M. Maheshkumar (29) and M. Muthuraj (26), all from Thoothukudi.

The police found that Jayakumar made arrangements to bring in the ganja from Andhra Pradesh and was selling it in the coastal areas of Thoothukudi thorugh one Aaron. They wre also trying to smuggle the narcotic substance to Sri Lanka.

The police are on the lookout for Jayakumar and Aaron.

Later, the police found a lorry, in which 50 kg of ganja was kept.

Besides, the three vehicles, the police also seized eight mobile phones, one modem and ₹25,000. They have booked a case under the provisions of the Nacroctics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US