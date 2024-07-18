GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2,083 primary, middle school teachers in Virudhunagar district get tablets

Published - July 18, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu distribute tablets to teachers in Virudhunagar on Thursday.

Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu distribute tablets to teachers in Virudhunagar on Thursday.

Revenue Minister, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Thursday said usage of electronic gadgets had become inevitable to keep pace with the scientific advancements in teaching methodology,

Distributing tablets to 2,083 teachers of 796 primary and middle schools in Virudhunagar district, along with Finance Minister, Thangam Thennarasu, he said, ‘the teaching methodology under which the teachers learnt during their school days was not the same as now. Scientific advancements have made leaps and bounds, and in order to keep pace with them, the usage of modern electronic gadgets like tablets is imperative,” he said.

The gadgets would help to clear the doubts raised by students, he added.

Mr. Ramachandran said the tablets would be used by the teachers to make entries of attendance and also to register the students for assistance under various Government schemes. Heads of schools and all teachers in the primary and middle schools had been issued the gadget. The tablets would help the teachers to keep themselves abreast of the latest developments.

Mr. Thennarasu said. the industrial units were coming forward to make crores of rupees in investment in Tamil Nadu as it had become the capital of human resources in the country. And it was because of the development the State had seen in the sphere of education,

Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said Tamil Nadu boasted of a higher 60% gross enrolment ratio in higher education.

“Virudhunagar district has achieved 98% GER in the country through various State Government schemes. Besides, the district has set up an educational trust to help underprivileged children get into colleges,” he added.

District Education Officer, R. Valarmathi, Revenue Divisional Officer, Sattur , Sivakumar and Virudhunagar municipal chairperson R. Madhava, were among those who were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.