2,083 primary, middle school teachers in Virudhunagar district get tablets

Revenue Minister, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Thursday said usage of electronic gadgets had become inevitable to keep pace with the scientific advancements in teaching methodology,

Distributing tablets to 2,083 teachers of 796 primary and middle schools in Virudhunagar district, along with Finance Minister, Thangam Thennarasu, he said, ‘the teaching methodology under which the teachers learnt during their school days was not the same as now. Scientific advancements have made leaps and bounds, and in order to keep pace with them, the usage of modern electronic gadgets like tablets is imperative,” he said.

The gadgets would help to clear the doubts raised by students, he added.

Mr. Ramachandran said the tablets would be used by the teachers to make entries of attendance and also to register the students for assistance under various Government schemes. Heads of schools and all teachers in the primary and middle schools had been issued the gadget. The tablets would help the teachers to keep themselves abreast of the latest developments.

Mr. Thennarasu said. the industrial units were coming forward to make crores of rupees in investment in Tamil Nadu as it had become the capital of human resources in the country. And it was because of the development the State had seen in the sphere of education,

Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said Tamil Nadu boasted of a higher 60% gross enrolment ratio in higher education.

“Virudhunagar district has achieved 98% GER in the country through various State Government schemes. Besides, the district has set up an educational trust to help underprivileged children get into colleges,” he added.

District Education Officer, R. Valarmathi, Revenue Divisional Officer, Sattur , Sivakumar and Virudhunagar municipal chairperson R. Madhava, were among those who were present.