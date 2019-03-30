₹20.51 lakh seized from beedi company workers

The beedi rollers’ wait for this week’s salary became longer as ₹20.51 lakh taken for disbursal to the points from companies here without proper document was seized by the Static Surveillance Teams at two spots here on Saturday.

When the SST was conducting vehicle check at ‘Kaatchi Mandapam’ in Tirunelveli Town, they intercepted a vehicle and found a beedi company representative Mohamed Maideen taking ₹ 9.90 lakh to Alangulam for disbursal as salary. Since the cash was taken without proper document, the vehicle with the amount was seized.

In another seizure at Mela Seval, ₹10.61 lakh taken from a beedi company’s administrative office at Melapalayam to Cheranmahadevi was confiscated. Beedi company representatives Rasool Maideen, 52, and Meeran Maideen, 55, told the officials that they were taking the hefty amount to disburse the week’s salary to workers in various villages around Cheranmahadevi block.

They were told to submit acceptable and valid documents to get back the seized money.