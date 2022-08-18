2,048 recharge ring wells constructed
As many as 2,048 recharge ring wells were constructed across the district within seven days ‘which is a record.’
In a press release issued here on Thursday, Collector S. Visakan said that the recharge ring wells, constructed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, have a capacity to recharge 144 litres of water an hour. The combined recharge capacity of all these wells is around 16 to 30 crore litres a year, he added.
Four World Record agencies have granted record certificates to the district administration, he said.
