Coronavirus | 2,045 patients under care in Madurai

A total of 287 people in Madurai district tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The district maintained a high number of active cases with 2,045 under treatment.

The district also recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day with eight fatalities according to the bulletin, taking the toll to 51. While five of the deaths occurred at private hospitals, three were recorded at Government Rajaji Hospital. Two patients from Ramanathapuram and another from Dindigul also died at the GRH.

There were 80 discharges in the district as on Friday.

Virudhunagar district on Friday registered 65 new positive cases taking the total cases to 679. With a discharge of 296 patients, the district has 376 active cases. The district has recorded seven deaths.

In Theni, 126 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported taking the total cases to 927. This included 77 men, 41 women and eight children. There have been 234 discharges so far.

In Dindigul, 17 persons tested positive. While the total cases was 618, 310 patients have been discharged so far.

In Ramanathapuram district, the number of fresh cases was 74 taking the total positive cases to 1,143. Keezhakarai, Ramanathapuram Town, parts of Paramakudi had complaints of COVID-19. So far, 318 persons have been discharged from hospital.

Sivaganga, which accounted for the lowest number of positive cases in southern districts of Tamil Nadu from the initial days, had a total positive cases at 376, with 45 new cases reported on Friday. A total of 118 persons had been treated and discharged from the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital.

Kanniyakumari district added 53 more cases, including 53 indigenous cases, taking the total number of infections to 489 and active cases undergoing treatment in the Government Medical College Hospital to 308.

Woes of Thoothukudi district continues to grow with the addition of 27 more cases that took the tally to 1,055 and the active cases to 293. A total of 35 patients were discharged from the hospital on Friday.

In Tirunelveli, 294 active cases are undergoing treatment in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital with the addition of 41 more cases on Friday. The district has so far recorded 921 COVID-19 cases. As an employee of a leading textile showroom tested positive for the viral infection on Friday, the shop at Vannarpet was closed and disinfection operations were started immediately.

Tenkasi district added only four positive cases on Friday that took the tally to 391 and active cases to 293.