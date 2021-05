20 May 2021 21:34 IST

Continuing with the action against violators of lockdown rules, Madurai City Police on Thursday seized 204 vehicles.

The police had booked 486 vehicles under Motor Vehicles Act on Wednesday and had imposed a fine of ₹2.43 lakh. They booked 45,991 cases against those who were not wearing face masks and collected ₹91.91 lakh till Wednesday from April 8.

