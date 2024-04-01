GIFT a SubscriptionGift
2024 election is a fight to defeat autocratic rule in the country, says P. Chidambaram

The BJP dismantled several public institutions over the last decade, says the Congress leader

April 01, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Sivaganga

L Srikrishna
L Srikrishna
Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram during his election campaign at Pallathur in Sivaganga district on Monday.

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram during his election campaign at Pallathur in Sivaganga district on Monday. | Photo Credit: L.BALACHANDAR

The 2024 election to the Lok Sabha is to primarily save the democratic fabric of the country and defeat the autocratic rule, said senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram here on Monday.

Speaking in support of his son and the Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Karti Chidambaram in Kothamangalam, Kanadukathan, Pallathur and other towns in the Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency, he said the INDIA block was formed with a sole purpose of defeating the autocrats ruling at the Centre.

The BJP, had, over the last decade dismantled several public institutions. There was confusion around everywhere. In many northern States, differences had surfaced deeply between Hindus and Muslims. This was the success of the BJP, he charged.

When the UPA, led by Manmohan Singh was in power, Tamil Nadu witnessed robust growth with huge support from the Centre. Mr. Chidambaram said that the 100-day job guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme, education loan for the economically weaker sections, waiver of ₹60.000 crore to the farmers across the nation and et al were achievements of the UPA government.

He wanted to know about the achievements of the Centre now to Tamil Nadu.

Even after the worst floods, the Narendra Modi led government had not released a single rupee. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had written many letters. He, in fact, met the Prime Minister. But the Union government’s staunch refusal showed its autocracy.

The Congress veteran said, “With my age and experience, I feel, if the BJP again comes back to power, this would be the last election...” To stop this, the people, not only in Tamil Nadu, but all over the nation, should defeat the BJP as it would be a danger to the democratic fabric of India,” he added.

Two Colleges in the constituency

Soon after the Chief Minister assumed office in 2021, within a fortnight, when he met him along with Mr. Karti Chidambaram, seeking to establish a law college and an agricultural college in Sivaganga district, Mr. Stalin readily agreed, which has benefited hundreds of children from this region.

The Congress would certainly give a new meaning to the lives of the common man and with the support of the INDIA alliance leaders, the country would be strengthened, Mr. Chidambaram assured the people and sought their support.

