2020 saw less murder cases in Thoothukudi due to constant vigil: SP

‘Close to 10 tonnes of banned tobacco goods and narcotics substances were also seized’

Stringent efforts by the district police have enabled in detaining 128 habitual offenders under the Goondas Act and seizure of close to 10 tonnes of banned tobacco goods and narcotics substances during 2020, said Superintendent of Police S. Jeyakumar here on Thursday.

In the last six months alone, the police had detained 86 persons under the Goondas Act, which had considerably paved the way for effective maintenance of law and order. The number of murder cases in the district was 58 and 180 accused were arrested. Constant vigil had led to marginal reduction of murder cases from 72 in 2019 to 58 in 2020.

As for road accidents, the police said that there were 252 deaths against 303 reported in 2019. Wearing helmets and better enforcement by the traffic wing had enabled reduction in number of accidents. The SP appealed for self-discipline among the motorists. If every road user obeyed rules, the fatalities and freak accidents can be prevented to a great extent. Most of the deaths were due to rash and negligent driving and drunken driving.

During 2020, the police booked 187 vehicles under charges of smuggling sand and other natural resources, which was marginally higher than 2019. Specific information and tight vigil had facilitated in bringing to book 168 cases under the narcotics substances Act. About 25 kgs of charas and 134 kgs of ganja were seized and a total of 168 cases were booked. In 2019, the police had booked 73 cases and seized 75 kgs of ganja. Though the government had banned tobacco, 841 cases were booked and ₹58 lakh worth goods weighing 9,587 kgs were seized.

Giving due credit to police personnel across the district for their untiring efforts in maintaining law and order, prevention of crimes and on reduction in number of traffic related cases, the SP said that it is a reflection of collective responsibility and teamwork of the Deputy Superintendents of Police at the sub-divisions, the role played by Inspectors at the stations and their subordinate officers.

The district was in the eye of a storm after the police fired against anti-Sterlite protestors and the subsequent father-son duo death in alleged custody at Sattankulam police station.