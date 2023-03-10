HamberMenu
202 litre Aavin milk theft stopped by officials

March 10, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Aavin Tirunelveli officials have unearthed the theft of milk even as it was being taken to the sellers. A complaint was lodged with the police.

An official statement said surprise check was conducted in a vehicle carrying Aavin milk packets to the sellers on Thursday night. The raid revealed that 202.750 litres of milk and one litre curd had been stolen.

The Aavin management then filed a complaint with Perumalpuram police. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli East V.R. Srinivasan visited Aavin on Friday evening for an inquiry to identify the culprits involved in the theft of milk. Based on the findings of the ongoing investigation, case will be registered against all those who are involved in the theft.

