2011 batch police donate ₹26.35 lakh to family of deceased batchmate

February 14, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Documents for the amount being handed over to family members in the presence of Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday.

The 2011 batch of Tamil Nadu Police donated ₹26.35 lakh to the family their deceased batchmate, G. Gunaraja, in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday.

Their representatives handed over the documents for the amount deposited in the name of Gunaraja’s daughter Yasini to family members in the presence of Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh.

The 2011 batch, under the banner of Khakki Uthavum Karangal, collected the money from batchmates from all over the State. This was the 31st contribution made by the batch to families of their deceased batchmates.

Cheques in favour of the parents of the deceased was also given on the occasion.

