20,000 medicine kits to be distributed

Finance Minister P.T.R.P. Thiagarajan and Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy distributed medicine kits that were funded by Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan’s MPLAD fund, at MADITSSIA hall here on Sunday.

Mr. Venkatesan sponsored 20,000 medicine kits that will help boost the immunity of the public. While 15,000 kits are earmarked to be distributed within Madurai Corporation limits, the rest will be distributed in rural areas.

The MP said that out of the 15,000 earmarked for Corporation limits, 3,000 kits will be given to those who have been infected by coronavirus in the last five days and are under home isolation; and 6,000 kits for those who will be infected by COVID-19 in the next 10 days and will be under home isolation. The remaining 7,000 will be given to the frontline workers of Madurai Corporation. The MP said that the kits will be distributed by the government workers.

The Finance Minister said that steps will be taken to ensure that conservancy workers are given full protection against COVID-19 while they are at work.

Mr. Moorthy said that consuming kabasura kudineer, and having the medicines to boost immunity are some of the preventive measures against COVID-19.

He stressed the importance of vaccination as an effective preventive step against coronavirus infection.

The Minister said that a meeting was held with the local body representatives and anganwadi workers, instructing them to do door-to-door screening to identify COVID-19 positive patients. He praised the conservancy workers for their selfless service.