₹ 20,000 fine for possessing pet parakeets

February 23, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The forest personnel have imposed a fine of ₹ 20,000 on a person who had kept two parakeets as pets in his house.

Following information about a person keeping two parakeets in cage as pet birds in his house at Mela Puththeri under Boothapandi Forest Range, a team of forest personnel raided the house of Meyyal, 58, on Thursday. As they found two caged parakeets in the house, they slapped a fine of ₹ 20,000 on Meyyal and seized the birds, which are under the forest personnel’s possession now.

Since the public cannot keep the wild animals and birds as pets as per Wildlife Protection Act, those who have the wild animals or birds as their pets in their house or farms should hand them over to the District Forest Office, District Forest Officer Ilaiyaraja said.