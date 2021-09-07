20,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered a day

Adequate stocks of Covishield and Covaxin available in Dindigul district

Dindigul

Average number of doses of COVID-19 vaccination administered in Dindigul district has crossed 20,000 a day in the last two weeks.

The district was clocking only 8000 to 10,000 doses a day till third week of August.

With adequate stocks of both Covishield and Covaxin available in the district, 24-hour vaccination centres were functioning at Dindigul Government Medical College hospital and Government hospital in Palani.

Dindigul district has so far covered around 45% of the persons eligible for COVID vaccine. “In some areas, the coverage has been around 70%,” an official said.

Even as free of cost vaccination camps are being held in all 48 wards in Dindigul city, a private hospital has introduced Sputnik-V, the Russian vaccination against COVID in the city.

Collector, S. Visakan, inspected the vaccination at the hospital on Palani By-pass road

He said that two doses of the vaccine should be taken in a gap of 21 days. Each dose would cost Rs. 1,150.

The vaccination has got global recognition and its administration can be helpful for going abroad and for other Government restrictions.

Joint Director (Health in-charge), S. Anbuselvan, Block Medical Officer, A. Srinivasan, were among those who were present.