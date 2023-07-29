ADVERTISEMENT

2,000 litres of kerosene seized

July 29, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Police have seized a mini cargo vehicle with 2,000 litres of kerosene and picked-up the driver for interrogation.

 When Civil Supplies CID police conducted a vehicle check at Valliyaru Bridge in Manavalakurichi on Saturday, they stopped a mini cargo vehicle in which plastic cans had been loaded. As the police found that the plastic cans had 2,000 litres of kerosene, the police seized the vehicle with the fuel.

 When the police grilled driver Jegan Raj, 27, of Thuckalay, he told the police that he was taking the kerosene from Muttom to Kottilpadu, both coastal hamlets as arranged by one Kannan of Kottilpadu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 The hunt is on to nab Kannan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US