July 29, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Police have seized a mini cargo vehicle with 2,000 litres of kerosene and picked-up the driver for interrogation.

When Civil Supplies CID police conducted a vehicle check at Valliyaru Bridge in Manavalakurichi on Saturday, they stopped a mini cargo vehicle in which plastic cans had been loaded. As the police found that the plastic cans had 2,000 litres of kerosene, the police seized the vehicle with the fuel.

When the police grilled driver Jegan Raj, 27, of Thuckalay, he told the police that he was taking the kerosene from Muttom to Kottilpadu, both coastal hamlets as arranged by one Kannan of Kottilpadu.

The hunt is on to nab Kannan.