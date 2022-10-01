HC Division Bench disposes of 2,000 cases in 20 working days

ADVERTISEMENT

A Division Bench, headed by administrative judge of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Justice R. Mahadevan, has disposed of over 2,000 cases in just 20 working days, beginning September 5.

The Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad has disposed of 2,085 cases so far. According to a statement showing the disposals of the Bench, it has disposed of 938 main cases, including 776 writ petitions and 147 writ appeals. The Bench has also disposed of 1,147 miscellaneous cases.

Advocates said the disposal rate was phenomenal. Advocate K. Samidurai, who represents the High Court Registry, said what was more important was that the disposal was well-balanced between the old and the new cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Particularly, public interest litigation petitions that had been pending for five to six years had been disposed of. Sometimes the status of the cases was not known as they were pending for long. The Bench had ascertained the status after hearing the parties to the cases and closed them either by granting relief or closing them as infructuous, he said.

The advocate further said this had set an example. A number of public interest litigation petitions were filed. People filed the cases out of public interest seeking remedy. It would encourage more people to file genuine public interest litigation petitions, he added.

The Bench has been hearing cases, including public interest litigation petitions and writ appeals from 2018.