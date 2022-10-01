2,000 cases disposed of in 20 working days

A Division Bench headed by the administrative judge of Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Justice R. Mahadevan has disposed of over 2,000 cases in a span of just 20 working days, beginning September 5.

The Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad has disposed of 2,085 cases so far. According to a statement showing the disposals of the Bench, it has disposed of 938 main cases, including 776 writ petitions and 147 writ appeals. The Bench has also disposed of 1,147 miscellaneous cases.

Advocates said that the disposal rate was phenomenal. Advocate K. Samidurai, who represents the High Court Registry, said that the Bench has disposed of a phenomenal number of cases and what was more important was that the disposal was well-balanced between the old and new cases.

Particularly, public interest litigation petitions that have been pending for over five to six years have been disposed of. Sometimes the status of the cases is not known as it is pending for long . The Bench has ascertained the status after hearing the parties to the case and closed them either by granting relief or closing them as infructuous, he said.

Welcoming the move, the advocate said that this has set an example. A number of public interest litigation petitions are filed. People file the cases out of public interest seeking remedy. It would encourage more people to file genuine public interest litigation petitions.

The Bench has been hearing cases, including public interest litigation petitions and writ appeals from 2018.