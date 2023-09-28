2,000 beneficiaries under Ujjwala scheme did not get refills for cooking gas cylinders in Virudhunagar district: MP

September 28, 2023 07:02 am | Updated 06:33 am IST

Around 10% of the 24,000 beneficiaries who received cooking gas connections under the Union government’s Ujjwala scheme, had not bought refills in the last six months in Virudhunagar district, said B. Manickam Tagore, MP.

This was revealed at the Disha meeting held here on Wednesday. After chairing the meeting, the MP told reporters that a total of 24,000 beneficiaries had been registered under the Ujjwala scheme. However, 2,000 of them had not availed themselves of the refills in the last six months. “This is because of the exorbitant price of the gas cylinder,” he said.

The MP also condemned the absence of officials from National Highways Authority of India at the meeting. “We had to discuss with them about the progress of work of constructing a service road in Pavali junction and construction of a flyover opposite Virudhunagar Collectorate. But they had not turned up,” he said.

The district administration had nominated one teacher for each of the 144 government higher secondary school as nodal officer for preventing drug abuse among students.

Stating that 307 of the 1,504 Anganwadi centres in the district have been provided with LED TVs, Mr. Tagore said that the rest of the Anganwadi centres would also get the TVs under the special fund received for Aspirational District.

The meeting also discussed the abysmally low quantity of water being supplied by Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board to Sattur municipality.

“While 20 lakh litres per day should be supplied, the town was getting only 5 to 6 lakh litres each day. We have asked the TWAD Board officials to improve the quantum of water supplied,” the Congress MP said.

MPs Dhanush M. Kumar and K. Navaskani; Collector V.P. Jayaseelan; and MLAs A.R.R. Srinivasan and A.R.R. Raghuraman were present along with officials of all departments took part in the meeting.

