200 Vinayaka idols taken out in procession in Madurai

Published - September 09, 2024 09:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Vinayaka idols being taken out in a procession from Vilakkuthoon to Tirumalairayar Padithurai for immersion in the Vaigai in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

MADURAI

Around 200 idols of Lord Vinayaka were taken out in procession on Masi streets for the second day and immersed in the Vaigai river on Monday.

The idols were taken out by workers of Hindu Munnani, Bharatiya Janata Party and members of the public. The idols, installed at various places, were gathered at Vilakkuthoon before the procession started around 5.45 p.m.

Police personnel in adequate strength were deployed along with the idols and the procession route on the four Masi streets.

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan and three Deputy Commissioners of Police oversaw the security arrangement.

The idols reached Tirumalairayar Padithurai where they were immersed.

Similar procession was taken out in Avaniapuram.

