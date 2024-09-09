GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

200 Vinayaka idols taken out in procession in Madurai

Published - September 09, 2024 09:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vinayaka idols being taken out in a procession from Vilakkuthoon to Tirumalairayar Padithurai for immersion in the Vaigai in Madurai on Monday.

Vinayaka idols being taken out in a procession from Vilakkuthoon to Tirumalairayar Padithurai for immersion in the Vaigai in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

MADURAI

Around 200 idols of Lord Vinayaka were taken out in procession on Masi streets for the second day and immersed in the Vaigai river on Monday.

The idols were taken out by workers of Hindu Munnani, Bharatiya Janata Party and members of the public. The idols, installed at various places, were gathered at Vilakkuthoon before the procession started around 5.45 p.m.

Police personnel in adequate strength were deployed along with the idols and the procession route on the four Masi streets.

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan and three Deputy Commissioners of Police oversaw the security arrangement.

The idols reached Tirumalairayar Padithurai where they were immersed.

Similar procession was taken out in Avaniapuram.

Published - September 09, 2024 09:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.