200 tricycles distributed to conservancy workers

Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju distributed 200 tricycles worth ₹55 lakh, donated by Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, to conservancy workers of Madurai Corporation here on Saturday.
The bank donated the vehicles as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. The corporation has 154 vehicles for garbage collection. Apart from the tricycles, the bank has contributed for the construction of bathrooms and toilets at Meenakshi Park and Jhansi Rani Park at a cost of ₹70 lakh, said K.V. Ramamurthi, Managing Director of the bank.
Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan and bank officials were present at the event.
The Minister told reporters that the Mullaperiyar drinking water project, which would ensure round-the-clock supply of drinking water to the residents, will be completed in 30 months. Under the Smart Cities Mission, a retaining wall was being constructed on either side of the Vaigai and a two-lane road was being laid from Arapalayam to Viraganoor. A sewage treatment plant was being constructed on Panthalkudi channel to tackle the issue of discharge of sewage water into the Vaigai. “All these measures will help in rejuvenation of the Vaigai,” he said.
The Minister urged the public to refrain from dumping garbage into waterbodies.
