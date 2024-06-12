GIFT a SubscriptionGift
200 tonnes of ration rice seized in five months

Published - June 12, 2024 09:31 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Civil Supplies CID police have seized 200 tonnes of ration rice during vehicle checks conducted at three check-posts on the Kerala border in the past five months and arrested 376 persons for smuggling the essential commodity to the neighbouring State.

An official statement said 200 tonnes of ration rice had been seized during the vehicle checks at the check-posts at Puliyarai on Tenkasi – Kerala border, and Kaliyakkavilai and Netta on Kanniyakumari – Kerala border since January.

Besides registering 313 cases in this connection, the Civil Supplies CID police had arrested 376 persons for smuggling rice to Kerala. They had also seized 1,170 litres of subsidised kerosene allotted for country boats, 1,510 tonnes of tur dhal and 114 vehicles used for smuggling the essential commodities meant for supply through public distribution system.

Any information regarding smuggling or hoarding of essential commodities could be passed on through toll-free number 1800 599 5950, the statement said.

