Madurai

200 street vendors submit loan applications

MADURAI

Around 200 street vendors affiliated to the Centre of Trade Unions (CITU) submitted applications at Madurai District Central Cooperative Bank here on Thursday, to avail themselves of micro personal loans to revive their businesses in these times of COVID-19 pandemic.

S. Santhiyagu, general secretary, CITU-affiliated Street Vendors Association, complained that though the Cooperation Minister announced that micro personal loans up to ₹50,000 would be given to street vendors through cooperative societies and banks, it was an uphill task to obtain loans. “In the past 10 days, many street vendors had submitted loan applications at cooperative banks across the district. But, their applications were not even received by the branch managers,” he said.

Officials often disregarded the applications, saying that they did not adhere to guidelines. “Hence, today all of us have jointly submitted our applications, stressing that many vendors desperately need loans. Due to difficulty in procuring raw materials, lower demand for products and transportation issues, many street vendors are struggling to restart their businesses,” he said.

The officials had said that they would forward these applications and grant loans based on the eligibility of the applicants, he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 9:22:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/200-street-vendors-submit-loan-applications-madurai/article31806177.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY