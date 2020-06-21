200 saplings planted under Miyawaki method in Tirunelveli

The corporation has planted 200 saplings on the premises of its Urban Primary Health Centre at Perumalpuram in Palayamkottai under the Miyawaki method on Saturday.

This method has been successfully used to create forests in urban areas. It requires less space and degradable waste can be used for nourishing the saplings.

On seeing unused area on the PHC campus, Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan hit upon the idea of utilising it.

Developed by Japanese expert Akira Miyawaki, this method involved growing dozens of native species close to each other so that the plants received sunlight only from the top and grew upwards instead of sideways, he said.

Creating forests

“You can virtually create forests even within cities and thus facilitate better rainfall,” Mr. Kannan said. The Commissioner plans to plant 17,000 saplings in all four zones.

“Wherever there is adequate space, we’ll go in for Miyawaki method,” he said.

City Engineer L.K. Bhaskar, Assistant Commissioner of Melapalayam Zone Sughi Premala and Assistant Executive Engineer of Melapalayam zone Lenin were present.