200 kg ganja seized

NAGERCOIL

21 June 2021 22:37 IST

Arumanai police have seized 200 kg ganja from a house and are on the lookout for the owners, a couple who were smuggling it to Kerala.

Police said surprise check was conducted in a house at Andukodu near Arumanai in the district on Monday following information about stocking of banned products in the house.

During the raid, 200 kg ganja packed in small packets was seized.

Dung the investigation, police found that Mohamed Ajaz, 50, from Karamanai in Thiruvananthapuram and his wife Shalini, 45, who were living in the house for the past four months went to Kerala everyday in their bikes via rural roads connecting the two States.

Hence, it was suspected that they smuggled ganja to Kerala in two-wheelers by taking the rural roads where there would be no vehicle check.

Special teams had been deployed to nab the couple and identify their agents in Kerala, police added.