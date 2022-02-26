Madurai

200 kg ganja seized in Virudhunagar

The special team of police with the two persons who were arrested for smuggling ganja in Virudhunagar district on Friday night.
Special Correspondent Virudhunagar February 26, 2022 19:27 IST
Updated: February 26, 2022 19:27 IST

 A special team of police on Friday night seized 200 kg of ganja stocked in a cracker shop and arrested two persons from Madurai in this connection.

Police said that the team intercepted a car on Virudhunagar - Sivakasi highway and found five packets of ganja being smuggled by two persons identified as D. Sivasamy, 31, and D. Sathishkumar, 22, - both from Madurai.

Upon interrogation, the duo spilled the beans that they had taken the five packets of contraband that had been hoarded in a fireworks shop at Veerachellaiahpuram on the Sivakasi highway. 

The police team raided the shop that had been taken on lease by Sivasamy from one Jothiraja a year back. The team found 89 more packets of ganja weighing 204 kg. 

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police M. Manohar appreciated the special team for its swift action.

