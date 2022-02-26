Madurai

200 kg ganja seized in Virudhunagar

The special team of police with the two persons who were arrested for smuggling ganja in Virudhunagar district on Friday night.

 A special team of police on Friday night seized 200 kg of ganja stocked in a cracker shop and arrested two persons from Madurai in this connection.

Police said that the team intercepted a car on Virudhunagar - Sivakasi highway and found five packets of ganja being smuggled by two persons identified as D. Sivasamy, 31, and D. Sathishkumar, 22, - both from Madurai.

Upon interrogation, the duo spilled the beans that they had taken the five packets of contraband that had been hoarded in a fireworks shop at Veerachellaiahpuram on the Sivakasi highway. 

The police team raided the shop that had been taken on lease by Sivasamy from one Jothiraja a year back. The team found 89 more packets of ganja weighing 204 kg. 

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police M. Manohar appreciated the special team for its swift action.


