200 kg banned plastic products seized

Corporation health team conduct at a shop in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

As the total ban on use-and-throw plastic came into force on Friday, the Corporation officials seized 200 kg of banned plastic products during a surprise check.

As the Thoothukudi Corporation banned the sale and use of use-and-throw plastic products in areas under its jurisdiction from July 1 onwards, the Corporation officials, led by City Health Officer Arun Kumar, conducted surprise check at hotels, teashops, grocery shops, textile showrooms etc.

When the officials found banned plastic products including bags, cups, wrapping materials etc. stocked in some of these shops, they seized it.

The officials warned that similar raids would be conducted across the town to eradicate use-and-throw plastic products.