200 fireworks units go on indefinite closure in Sivakasi

Around 200 fireworks units began indefinite closure on Monday protesting against the State, Centre and Virudhunagar district administration for ‘curtailing’ fireworks manufacturing after the ban on barium nitrate and joined crackers.

The units, affiliated to Tamilan Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers' Association, closed down, which would render around 10,000 employees jobless.

According to association secretary R. Gurusamy, the members own big, medium and small fireworks units that are licensed by Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and District Revenue Officer.

The big and medium units, which are involved largely in manufacture of aerial fireworks, cannot manufacture a majority of their products due to the ban on barium nitrate. The small units, which make joined crackers, have been badly hit by the apex court’s ban on the category.

"Citing the Supreme Court order, the district administration is penalising our units and ordering closure even for minor violation," Mr. Gurusamy said.

So far, the Centre has not come out with an alternative chemical for barium nitrate, an important raw material in fireworks manufacturing, he added. “Also, we have not got proper guidance from PESO in this regard.”

Besides, the small unit which make only joined crackers had to close down as single crackers are no more popular among the users and would not sell.

While the Supreme Court banned joined crackers, lack of clarity on minimum and maximum number of crackers that could be joined, to make joined crackers has done more damage.

"Even joined crackers with 28 crackers, which are more popular, are also banned now. Going by the prevailing situation, even if two crackers are joined, we might face penal action," he added.

However, Mr. Gurusamy complained that only the licensed units were finding it difficult, while the illegal fireworks manufacturers continued to manufacture their goods.