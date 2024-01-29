GIFT a SubscriptionGift
₹200 crore received as donations for development of government schools in the State

January 29, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at a ‘Namma School-Namma Ooru Palli’ event in Madurai on Monday.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at a ‘Namma School-Namma Ooru Palli’ event in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Donations to the tune of ₹200 crore have been received in the past year alone through ‘Namma School Namma Ooru Palli’ scheme, an initiative aimed at developing infrastructure in government schools in the State, said Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Monday.

He was speaking at the ‘Namma School Namma Ooru Palli’ conclave in Madurai. The scheme was launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in 2022 with the objective to develop infrastructure in all government schools. The Minister said that over ₹50 crore was received in the Madurai conclave through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative and other contributions. The initiative had made significant progress since its launch, he said.

Mr. Poyyamozhi felicitated renowned Tamil scholar Solomon Pappiah who contributed ₹20 lakh towards the initiative, trader T.P. Rajendran who donated around ₹1.10 crore for the development of Corporation schools and U. Pooranam who donated 1.52 acres of land for the development of a government school in Madurai district. He distributed certificates to other donors at the event.

He said that every rupee was precious and would be spent prudently for the development of schools. It will be utilised in a transparent, honest and efficient manner. Those willing to donate money and articles, besides offering to volunteer, could do so through nammaschool.tnschools.gov.in.

Namma School Namma Ooru Palli Foundation president Venu Srinivasan, secretary to School Education Department J. Kumaraguruparan, Collector M.S. Sangeetha, MLAs G. Thalapathy, M. Bhoominathan and A. Venkatesan, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and other officials were present.

Later, Mr. Poyyamozhi participated in an interaction with Tamil Nadu State Parent Teachers Association. The meeting was held under the theme ‘Petrorkalai Kondaduvom.’ He said there was joint responsibility on parents and teachers for the welfare of the child and ensuring that the child got continuous education.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy was present. For the development of 119 government schools, 171 people have donated land in Madurai region, valued at ₹532.29 crore to the government.

The Minister issued recognition renewal orders to 437 private schools in five districts and also handed over appointment orders to 33 directly-recruited Block Educational Officers.

