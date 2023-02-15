ADVERTISEMENT

200 companies to participate in job fair in Thoothukudi

February 15, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration is organising a mega private job fair at VOC College here on March 4 (Saturday) in which around 200 companies are expected to participate.

 As the aspirants should register their names, qualification and other information online on the website of Thoothukudi district, it was launched on Wednesday by Kanimozhi, MP.  She said the aspirants, after registering online, should collect the acknowledgement and participate in the job fair with it.

 “Though there is no deadline for online registration, the details furnished will be handy for the participating companies. So, the job-seekers should register the details in the portal,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Collector K. Senthil Raj, Additional Collector (Development) Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, Sub-Collector Gaurav Kumar, District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US