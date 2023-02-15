200 companies to participate in job fair in Thoothukudi

February 15, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The district administration is organising a mega private job fair at VOC College here on March 4 (Saturday) in which around 200 companies are expected to participate.

As the aspirants should register their names, qualification and other information online on the website of Thoothukudi district, it was launched on Wednesday by Kanimozhi, MP. She said the aspirants, after registering online, should collect the acknowledgement and participate in the job fair with it.

“Though there is no deadline for online registration, the details furnished will be handy for the participating companies. So, the job-seekers should register the details in the portal,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

Collector K. Senthil Raj, Additional Collector (Development) Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, Sub-Collector Gaurav Kumar, District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan and others were present.