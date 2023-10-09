20 years of imprisonment for sexual assault of minor girl awarded

October 09, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Special Court for POCSO cases here has awarded 20 years of imprisonment to a 56-year-old man for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

According to prosecution, A. Subramanian, 56, of Namasivayapuram near Vilathikulam in the district was arrested by Vilathikulam All Women Police for sexually assaulting a 8-year-old girl in 2021 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The POCSO Special Court Judge Swaminathan awarded 20 years imprisonment to Subramanian and imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000 on Monday.

