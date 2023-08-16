20 years imprisonment to man for sexual assault of minor girl

The Special Court for POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Cases in Thoothukudi has awarded 20 years imprisonment to a labourer for sexually assaulting a minor girl.
According to prosecution, S. Murugan, 50, of Mela Poovaani under Kadambur police station limits sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl from a nearby village in 2020. He was arrested by the Kadambur All Women Police.
Judge Swaminathan awarded 20 years imprisonment to Murugan and slapped a fine of ₹10,000 on Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan honoured Inspector of Police, All Women Police Station, Kadambur, Mariammal, Special Sub-Inspector of Police Maheswari and woman constable Jeba Mary for ensuring the conviction of the accused.
ADVERTISEMENT