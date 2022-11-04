20 years imprisonment for sexual assault

The Hindu Bureau THOOTHUKUDI
November 04, 2022 20:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The POCSO Special Court here has awarded 20 years imprisonment to an old man who sexually assaulted a minor.

 According to prosecution, E. Sudalaimadan, 57, of Keezha Mangalam near Kadambur sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl from the same area on January 4, 2020. Following complaint from the victim’s grandmother, Sudalaimadan was arrested by Kadambur All Women Police.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

 POCSO special court judge Swaminathan awarded 20 years imprisonment to Sudalaimadan and slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app