20 years imprisonment for sexual assault

The POCSO Special Court here has awarded 20 years imprisonment to an old man who sexually assaulted a minor.

According to prosecution, E. Sudalaimadan, 57, of Keezha Mangalam near Kadambur sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl from the same area on January 4, 2020. Following complaint from the victim’s grandmother, Sudalaimadan was arrested by Kadambur All Women Police.

POCSO special court judge Swaminathan awarded 20 years imprisonment to Sudalaimadan and slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on Friday.