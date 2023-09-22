ADVERTISEMENT

20 years imprisonment for sexual assault of minor girl

September 22, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act in Tirunelveli has awarded 20 years imprisonment to a youth for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

 According to prosecution, Radhakrishnan, 28, of Rajavallipuram under Thazhaiyoothu police station limits sexually assaulted the minor girl. Based on a complaint from the victim’s parents, the Thazhaiyoothu police arrested Radhakrishnan.

Judicial Magistrate of Special Court for POCSO Cases Anbuselvi awarded the sentence and slapped a fine of ₹35,000 on him on Thursday.

