HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

20 years imprisonment for sexual assault of minor girl

September 22, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act in Tirunelveli has awarded 20 years imprisonment to a youth for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

 According to prosecution, Radhakrishnan, 28, of Rajavallipuram under Thazhaiyoothu police station limits sexually assaulted the minor girl. Based on a complaint from the victim’s parents, the Thazhaiyoothu police arrested Radhakrishnan.

Judicial Magistrate of Special Court for POCSO Cases Anbuselvi awarded the sentence and slapped a fine of ₹35,000 on him on Thursday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.