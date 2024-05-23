GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

20 years imprisonment for raping 10-year-old girl

Published - May 23, 2024 07:13 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for POCSO cases has awarded 20 years imprisonment to a person who sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl

 According to prosecution, C. Sri Rengan, 45, of Thoppu Street in Muthaiahpuram sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in 2020. Based on the complaint from the victim’s mother, Sri Rengan was arrested by the Thoothukudi All Women Police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

 The Judge of Special Court for POCSO Cases Suresh awarded 20 years imprisonment to Sri Rengan on Thursday while slapping a fine of ₹7,000 on him.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.