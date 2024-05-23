20 years imprisonment for raping 10-year-old girl

The Special Court for POCSO cases has awarded 20 years imprisonment to a person who sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl

According to prosecution, C. Sri Rengan, 45, of Thoppu Street in Muthaiahpuram sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in 2020. Based on the complaint from the victim’s mother, Sri Rengan was arrested by the Thoothukudi All Women Police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The Judge of Special Court for POCSO Cases Suresh awarded 20 years imprisonment to Sri Rengan on Thursday while slapping a fine of ₹7,000 on him.