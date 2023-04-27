20-years imprisonment for kidnapping, sexual assault of minor girl

April 27, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Mahila and Additional POCSO Sessions Court here has awarded 20 years imprisonment to a youth for kidnapping and sexually assaulting minor girl. According to prosecution, A. Madhavan, 23, of Thadagam Road in Edaiyarpalayam Intersection in Coimbatore district met a 16-year-old girl from Thoothukudi district on a social media platform. He kidnapped the girl on November 12, 2020 and took her to Coimbatore where he sexually assaulted her. Based on the complaint from the parents of the girl, the police arrested Madhavan and rescued her. Mahila and Additional POCSO Sessions Court judge S. Madhavaramanujam awarded 20 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on Madhavan on Thursday.