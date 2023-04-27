HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

20-years imprisonment for kidnapping, sexual assault of minor girl

April 27, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila and Additional POCSO Sessions Court here has awarded 20 years imprisonment to a youth for kidnapping and sexually assaulting minor girl. According to prosecution, A. Madhavan, 23, of Thadagam Road in Edaiyarpalayam Intersection in Coimbatore district met a 16-year-old girl from Thoothukudi district on a social media platform. He kidnapped the girl on November 12, 2020 and took her to Coimbatore where he sexually assaulted her. Based on the complaint from the parents of the girl, the police arrested Madhavan and rescued her. Mahila and Additional POCSO Sessions Court judge S. Madhavaramanujam awarded 20 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on Madhavan on Thursday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.