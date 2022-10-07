20-year-old construction worker electrocuted in Dindigul

ADVERTISEMENT

A 20-year-old construction worker died of electrocution while working at a construction site at Nallampatti near Dindigul on Friday morning.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as N. Prabhakaran of Kurumbapatti near Dindigul. The mishap occurred when he came into contact with a live electric wire at the construction site. He died on the spot.

The body has been shifted to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital.

A case has been registered by Dindigul Taluk police and further investigation is on.