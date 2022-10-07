20-year-old construction worker electrocuted in Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
October 07, 2022 16:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 20-year-old construction worker died of electrocution while working at a construction site at Nallampatti near Dindigul on Friday morning.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as N. Prabhakaran of Kurumbapatti near Dindigul. The mishap occurred when he came into contact with a live electric wire at the construction site. He died on the spot.

The body has been shifted to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A case has been registered by Dindigul Taluk police and further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app