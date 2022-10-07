Madurai

20-year-old construction worker electrocuted

A 20-year-old construction worker died of electrocution while working at a construction site at Nallampatti near Dindigul on Friday morning.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as N. Prabhakaran of Kurumbapatti near Dindigul. The mishap occurred when he came into contact with a live electric wire at the construction site. He died on the spot.

The body has been shifted to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital.

A case has been registered by Dindigul Taluk police and further investigation is on.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2022 3:50:45 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/20-year-old-construction-worker-electrocuted/article65979849.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY